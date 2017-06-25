Ban imposed on aerial firing, sale of toy guns

Bajaur

The local administration of Bajaur Agency have imposed ban on aerial firing on Chand Raat and sale of toy guns and firecrackers across the agency. An official of the local administration told that the decision to ban aerial firing and sale of toy guns and others explosives materials in the agency was taken during a meeting of the senior officials with political agency Abdul Amir Khattak in the chair. The participants showed their satisfaction over the law and order situation in the agency during Ramazan.

However the senior officials stressed the need to further increase security measures in the agency during Eid days. The participants of the meeting decided to further increase security of mosques and Eidgah across the agency to thwart any untoward incidents during Eid days in the region.

The official said the meeting approved a complete ban on sale of all kind of explosive materials in the agency till unknown period. Strict action would be taken those who found violating the ban on firing in the air on Chand Raat and sale of toy guns and other explosives.—APP