Sindh government in exercise of its powers conferred under Section 144 (6) Cr. PC has imposed a ban on establishing Cattle Markets within local limits / jurisdiction of the Karachi Division except at Superhighway, Malir 15 Asoo Goth.

Cattle Mandi Landhi, Rice Godown, Landhi Near Baber Market, Hamdard University near Manghopir, Moach Goth Baldia Town, Cattle Mandi permitted by Station Commander Karachi in the limits of Clifton Cantonment Board and Cattle Mandi permitted by the President Karachi Cantonment Board in the limits of Karachi Cantonment Board, said a statement issued here on Tuesday. The Station House Officers of Police Stations concerned are authorized to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing in violation of Section 144 Cr. PC against the violators.—APP

