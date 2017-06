Staff Reporter

The Government of Sindh has, in exercise Section Cr. PC (6), imposed ban on paddy cultivation within the jurisdiction of District Naushehro Feroze for a period of 60 days with immediate effect. The SHOs of concerned Police Stations are authorized to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr. PC against the violators, said a statement on Wednesday.