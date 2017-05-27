Balochistan traders term federal budget 2017-18 praiseworthy

Quetta

Prominent traders from the province have termed federal budget for fiscal year 2017-18 praiseworthy as sizeable amount has been set aside in the budget for promotion of every sector.

Talking to APP here President Anjuman-e-Tajran Balochistan Abdul Rahim Kakar said the government has won hearts of people by allocating Rs. 1112 billion under public sector development programme which will ensure quality civic infrastructure in the country.

He, however, stressed the need for distributing development funds among all federating units of the country in the light of 18th amendment. Office bearer of Anjuman-e-Zamindaran Balochistan Samiullah Kakar has said that alleviation of taxes on import of agriculture machinery will help improve agriculture sector in the country. Import of latest agriculture machinery will bring maximum barren land under cultivation making country self-sufficient for food and other edible items.—APP