Balochistan Rs328b budget unveiled

Quetta

PML-N led Balochistan coalition government on Thursday unveiled provincial budget for fiscal year 2017-18 with a total outlay of Rs. 328 billion.

“The budget envisages development programme of Rs. 86 billion including Rs. 6.01 billion under foreign project assistance (FPA) and current expenditure of Rs. 242 billion,” Adviser on Finance to the Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Aslam Bazinjo explained during budget session here at the provincial assembly. He said total estimated receipts are Rs 276.371 billion out of which Rs12.401 billion as the province’s own income and Rs. 229.97 billion as federal transfers including Rs.17.283 billion direct transfers.

The finance minister said that the deficit amounting to over Rs 50 billion would be met from promised grants by the federal government, budgetary support, and public representative programme-PRP and by enhancing province’s own resources.

About relief to government servants in the coming fiscal year, he said that he was pleased to announce 10 percent increase in salaries of government servants and same increase in pension of retired servants of Balochistan government from July 1, 2017.

Regarding measures which had so far been taken for ending un-employment in Balochistan, he said that the provincial government had created over an innumerable new posts in various departments in the previous years while 6000 new post will be created during the next provincial budget.

Referring to law and order, he said before the present provincial government law and order situation was worst in the province which gradually improved as a result of positive government policies. The provincial government has earmarked Rs. 35 billion under head of public order and safety affairs will help improve peace situation across the province.

About education sector, Sardar Bazinjo said an Rs 45 billion had been allocated for education sector in the provincial budget 2017-18.

The provincial government has evolved a five years Balochistan Education Sector Plan under which not only new schools will be setup but also up gradation of existing schools will be carried out besides introduc-ing Early Childhood Education in the province.—APP