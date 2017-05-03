Balochistan offers economic opportunities for Europe

Observer Report

Brussels

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has emerged as a game changer for the Balochistan as the project would bring immense economic opportunities for the province as well as the neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Balochistan’s Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has said.

He expressed these views while addressing the Pakistani diaspora at the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels on the very first day of the four-day visit along with nine-member high level delegation from Balochistan led by Minister for Irrigation and Energy Nawabzada Changez Khan Marri.

Sarfraz Bugti said being the starting point for One Belt One Road project, CPEC also holds prospects for the European countries.

He informed the audience about improvement in law and order in the province and the positive developments in the economic, social and political sectors of the province, reckoning that under the present government, Balochistan was the first province to hold elections of the local bodies and currently national census was also being carried out successfully.

The Minister for Health, Rehmat Saleh Baloch apprised the audience of developments in social sector, he said previously there was just one university in the entire province now there were universities in all the districts of Balochistan. The number of medical colleges had also been tripled during past few years. He said law and order had improved and efforts to protect various communities from targeted violence had shown great success. He pointed out that such violence on the basis of religion and sects was being manoeuvred by the funding from the enemies of Pakistan.