Balochistan made hub of development: PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Friday and discussed issues pertaining to development projects in the province.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister stated that the federal government is focused on development of Balochistan which was ignored by the previous governments.

“We have made Balochistan as hub of development through investment in road and energy sectors,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sanaullah Zehri thanked the premier for extending maximum support to the people and the government of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, during his meeting with Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair asked him to play an instrumental role and “act as a bridge between the federal government and the Government of Sindh” for the effective implementation of development initiatives.

The Prime Minister said the federal government was

focusing on development of Sindh, both at urban and rural levels. He said his government had initiated several projects

for the people of Sindh related to energy, infrastructure and social sectors. “With mutual consensus of all stakeholders, we acted for

bringing peace in Karachi and by the grace of Almighty Allah, law and order situation has substantially improved”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said the federal government was

working on various energy projects in Sindh including Port Qasim Power Plant, Engro Thar Power project, Jhimpir Wind Power Project and Thar Mine Mouth Oracle Project.“We have also included Karachi Circular Railway project in China Pakistan Economic Corridor and work on Green Line mass transit project is in full swing,” he said.

The Prime Minister said K4 and Lyari Expressway project was also being supported by the federal government. The Governor Sindh thanked the Prime Minister for

reposing trust in him and said he would perform his duties for the benefit of the people of Sindh.

He also stated that he would further strengthen the link between the federal and provincial governments.