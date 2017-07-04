Balochistan govt gives compensation cheques for Lahore blast victims

Spokesperson for Baloch-istan government, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, delivered a compensation cheque worth over Rs 33 million for the Lahore blast victims here on Monday to express solidarity with the people of Punjab.The compensation was announced by the Balochistan chief minister for the heirs of martyrs and the injured of a blast occuring on Feb 13, 2017.

Anwaar-ul-Haq handed over the cheque to Malik Ahmad Khan, spokesman for the Punjab government.

Later on, talking to the media, Kakar said that the compensation could not be a substitute of a human life, but it was a token of love and care that the government and people of Balochistan have for the people of Punjab. Malik Ahmed thanked the Balochistan government on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Punjab government.

The DC Lahore said on the occasion that cheques would be delivered to martyrs’ families and the injured soon.—APP

