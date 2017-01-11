Balochistan CNG stations to remain shut for 15 days

Karachi

All CNG stations in Balochistan would remain shut for 15 days from tomorrow (Tuesday) owing to low pressure in Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) system. This was announced by an official of the SSGC here.

He said due to severe weather conditions in the province of Balochistan, availability of gas had decreased resulting in depletion of line pack and extremely low pressure in SSGC’s system.

Subsequent to this situation, all CNG stations in Balochistan would remain close from Tuesday, January 10, 2017 (08.00 a.m.) to Wednesday, January 25, 2017 (08.00 a.m) for a period of 15 days, the SSGC official stated. He said the ‘SSGC regrets its customers for any inconvenience caused in this regard’.—APP