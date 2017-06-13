Balochistan budget on 15th

Quetta

Balochistan budget for fiscal year 2017-18 with a total outlay of Rs. 321.67 billion is scheduled to be unveiled on June 15 instead of June 12 as had been aaznnounced earlier. Provincial Finance department sources told APP here on Monday that Rs. 80 billion have been proposed to be allocated under development head while Rs. 38 billion each will be set-aside for education and law and order departments in the next provincial budget.Health department will receive an amount of Rs. 35 billion in the provincial budget for 2017-18.—APP