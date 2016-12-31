Baloch youth precious asset of Pakistan: Masoom

Staff Reporter

Rector International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai Friday said that Baluch youth is the precious asset of the country to bring revolutionary developmental change. A 80-member delegation of Government Attashaad Degree College, Turbat Baluchistan visited International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) led by Dr. Wahid Bux Senior faculty member was on study trip to broaden the vision and approach of their young students.

On the occasion, Dr, Muhammad Arshad Zia Student’s Advisor and Hostel Provost Dr. Shoaib Abdullah were also present.

In his address, Dr. Masoom said that dedication, hard working and sincere efforts were key factors by the students to make Balochistan and the whole country stable and prosperous.

He was of the views that need of the hour was to focus on education as only education can bring significant change in Baluchistan.

Dr. Masoom also advised them to become a symbol of peace and love and to preach unity and harmony while to discourage the hatred tendencies among the people.

“Allah Almighty has bestowed marvelous abilities and capabilities to everyone and every student of Baluchistan was mentally strong; they need to set their goals high and matchless destination” Rector IIUI added. Dr. Masoom said the doors of IIUI were open for the brilliant and hard working students of Baluchistan and university has allocated reserve seats in admission to the students of Baluchistan. Dr. Masoom also briefed students about the IIUI, its academic programs, research contributions and presence of foreign faculty members and students. Later, the delegation also visited central library and faculties of the university.