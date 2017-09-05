Baloch: Victim of drugs

For sure we all know that when someone becomes disappointed, then he goes for drugs. Unfortunately in Balochistan there is lack of employment and if we talk about education as far as poor families are concerned, it is hard for them to get education because education is too expensive and a poor family can’t afford it. Therefore, they are compelled to go for drugs and finish their lives. Using drugs is just like committing suicide; now a question arises as how to control this issue? And many people know that at some places in Balochistan {such as Turbat} drugs are sold like candies.

The massive issue is that no one is ready to take action against those who are selling drugs, destroying life and society. It hurts me to say that our government is blind to see this issue. If I talk about police, the work of police is to stop such kind of things, but sorry to say, they are corrupt because they are getting money from the people who are selling drugs. Therefore, they will take no action against this issue. My request is that please take action about this issue before your families get affected by the drugs.

BALOCH DUKTHAR

Turbat, Balochistan

Related