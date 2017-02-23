National Conference on Balochistan

Staff Reporter

Two-Day National Conference “Dialogue on Balochistan: The Way Forward towards National Integration” jointly organized by the International Relations and Education departments of National University of Modern Languages concluded here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion Federal Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch said that the solutions of the Balochistan issues are provide them educational &employment opportunities and equal distribution of resources. He said that the government should give equal rights to the Baloch people and try to persuade the Baloch youth provide them opportunities to bring them in mainstream. He said that we as nation have to accept that Baloch were suppressed in the past and it’s the time to utilize Baloch resources on the people of Balochistan to end their sense of disparity.

He said that Baloch are peace loving people and they love Pakistan as any other common Pakistani do. He was of the view that there is still disparity among Baloch youth as most of the allotted jobs is being taken by the settlers or non-Baloch people as Baloch are lacking behind in education. He thanked NUML for arranging such conference and invited him as chief guest and hoped that government will soon addressed the issues faced by the people of Balochistan.

Earlier, Lt. General (r) Nasir Khan Janjua, National Security Advisor spoke on Geo-Political Interests of Foreign Powers and the Role of Military in Normalizing Security Situation in Balochistan.DrTalat Anwar, Advisor Centre for Policy Studies COMSATS Institute of Information Technology presented his paper on CPEC as a Game Changer: Prospects and Challenges and Mr. Anwar UlHaqKakar Spokesperson, Government of Balochistan spoke on Balochistan: The Way Forward.

At the end Rector NUML Major General Zia Ud Din Najam (Retd) said that propose of the 2-day conference was to understand the real issues of Balochistan and suggest ways to solve the issues as one cannot solve the problems until and unless he understands the problem. He thanked all the participants specially the chief guest to grace the event with his presence.