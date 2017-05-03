Balloting held for Fazaia Bungalows

Staff Reporter

Balloting for Fazaia Bungalows of Fazaia Housing Scheme, Karachi was conducted at an impressive ceremony held on 1st May, 2017 at the PAF Museum, Karachi. Air Marshal Salman Ahsan Bukhari, Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command PAF, was the Chief Guest on this occasion.

The well-organized ceremony was attended by a remarkable gathering of around six thousand guests, which especially included PAF Base Commanders, families of Shuhuda, retired and serving PAF personnel, dignitaries, businessmen, media teams and registered members of Fazaia Housing Scheme, Karachi.

The Chief Guest expressed his immense pleasure on being there for the balloting of Fazaia Bungalows and warmly congratulated all the applicants who were declared successful. He reassured them that Fazaia Bungalows will be completed according to the timelines Insha-Allah, with the best possible quality of construction.

The Chief Guest appreciated that Fazaia Management has done a commendable job by efficiently accomplishing the milestones of booking and balloting of Fazaia Bungalows.

In the end he thanked the public for showing confidence in Fazaia Housing Scheme, Karachi and wished best of luck to the Management Team for timely completion of the Project as well as a very happy living to the people who have been declared successful in the balloting.