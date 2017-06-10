Balloting for 239 PGSHF plots held

City Reporter

Balloting ceremony for 239 plots offered by Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF) was held at a local hotel on Friday. The balloting was held for the plots of different categories available with PGSHF in FDA City Housing Scheme Faisalabad, PGSHF Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. The Punjab Information Technology Board conducted the balloting as third party.

The relevant members of the Punjab government who fulfilled the entitlement and seniority to participate in the current balloting were also present in person for witnessing the process.

The members of the Allocation Committee of PGSHF, Member Board of Directors of PGSHF Manzoor Shah, Secretary Board of Revenue, Additional Secretary Special Education Punjab Ilyas Khan, Managing Director PGSHF Dr Pervaiz Ahmad Khan and Executive Director (Admin & Finance) Hafiz Muhammad Ilyas were present.

PGSHF Managing Director informed the participants that House Allocation Committee of PGSHF under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja in its recent meeting decided to launch one each housing scheme at Sialkot and Sahiwal, while two housing schemes at Khanewal during the next year.