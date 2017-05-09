Baligh stresses students to show sportsmanship in lives

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman Monday stressed the students to show sportsman spirit in their personal and professional lives. Speaking as a Chief Guest at the award distribution ceremony held at Shifa Tameer e Millat University, he also advised the students to accept their failure as a learning opportunity, an opportunity for improvement. The minister congratulated the students on their achievements and commended their noble medical profession.

“Education is also about inculcating humanistic values in students; those students who care for others and have a passion of helping others become successful in their careers”, he said.

“We need to develop the character to be happy for others’ successes; real winners are those who help others and doctors are best at doing that”, he added.

He further told students that they must have a clear vision and destination in mind and approach their goals with consistency and perseverance.