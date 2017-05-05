Baligh for inclusion of technical, vocational schools in Public, Private venture

Staff Reporter

Minister of Education, Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman on Thursday directed National Education Foundation(NEF) to include further technical and vocational schools under the Public-Private venture program. He stated this while chairing the 21st meeting of Board of Governors of National Education Foundation (NEF) held here on Thursday, a press release issued here said.

At the outset of the meeting, Minister shared experiences of his visit to vocational training schools established under public private partnership by NEF and expressed his satisfaction on the project.

Minister was informed by NEF officials that presently 12 private schools for technical and vocational education, 3 each from federally administered areas of ICT, FATA, GB and AJK, were being run under the programme. Minister advised NEF to increase the number of participating schools every year to a total of 48 such schools in 3 years time.

He also suggested that public private partnership programme should be scaled up and regularized to include more private schools and support more students. The Minister said that as practiced by provincial education foundations, NEF should enter into partnerships with private schools for formal education as well.

“Public-private partnership venture in education sector is an efficient and cost effective method of providing quality education to students”, he said. “Project needs to be expanded, regularized and support to students and partnering schools should be provided on a sustainable basis”, he added. Board agreed to Minister’s suggestion and instructed NEF to raise a proposal in this regard to Ministry on priority basis.

Board was agreed to carry out impact analysis study of the schools being run under the program as a project by University graduates, for which Vice Chancellor AIOU assured support to the Board.

Board also evaluated progress on the development of curriculum for vocational education and issued instructions for formation of committee of professionals form relevant departments for the purpose. A model book on technical education for 6thclass was also presented by NEF to board members and they were informed that one for 7th class was in the final stages.