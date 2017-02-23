Baligh calls for equipping youth with knowledge in line with int’l standards

Staff Reporter

Parwaan National Center of Excellence on Early Childhood Development organized a special open house event on Thursday “Parwaan ka Karawaan” to celebrate the success of its youth social entrepreneurship and early childhood care and education programme. Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the Minister said that Parwaan National Center of Excellence on Early Childhood Development was established by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with Children’s Global Network -Pakistan. It is aimed at to provide accessibility of quality early childhood development opportunities to those children who do not have any access to such provisions.

Baligh ur Rehman said that Parwaan Pre-school – a School Readiness Programme, launched under Parwaan, aims to equip youth with the knowledge and tools in line with international standards to provide nourishment and education to children in their formative areas.”

The event was also attended by educationists, civil society members, early childhood development specialists, entrepreneurs, stakeholders and a large number of youth.

The programme addresses two distinct issues prevalent in Pakistan -lack of early childhood services for 3-5 years children and youth unemployment. The programme envisions to establish 0.5 million ECD centers across the country. The programme plans for phase 2, the Institute of Performing Arts performed a play highlighting the need to respond to the critical situation pertaining to early childhood education in Pakistan.

President Parwaan, Mehnaz Akber Aziz moderated the panel discussion on the topic,”Commitments and Innovation in ECD Pakistan – Need of the Hour”.