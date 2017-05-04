Baligh appreciates role of University in strengthening country’s human resources

Bahria University 17th Convocation

Zubair Qureshi

Bahria University Islamabad Campus held 17th Convocation here on Wednesday at Jinnah Convention Center. Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Balighur Rehman was the Chief Guest of the ceremony and conferred degrees on the graduating students of Ph.D, Masters and Undergraduate programs.

In total 719 degrees were awarded to the Undergraduate and Graduate students of Management Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, Computer Sciences, Computer Engineering, Law, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Electrical Engineering and Software Engineering Departments.

Minister of State for Professional and Technical Training, Muhammad Balighur Rehman awarded 21 Gold and 16 Silver Medals to various students who achieved top positions in their respective programs.

Asma Masood, Mohsin Ali Khan, Javaria Majid, Muzna Zafar, Faisal Husnain Bokhari, Furqan Aftab, Adeeb Ahmed, Qurat ul Ain, Tania Saleem, Ubaid ullah Khan, M. Tasheen Khan, Yusra sohail Khan, Aftab Ahmed, Samiah Siddiqi, Nouman, Maryam Bibi, Khadijah Akhtar, Uzair Safi, Nayab Abeer, Zaid bin Inam and Verdah Ateeq received the gold medals in their respective disciplines. Addressing on the occasion, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Balighur Rehman congratulated the graduating students on their splendid success and lauded Bahria University Islamabad Campus for providing exceptional knowledge skills to the graduated students in their respective disciplines enabling them to lead a professionally rewarding life.

He appreciated the role of Bahria University for contributing in strengthening human resource of the country. While addressing to the students the Chief Guest emphasized that “The real struggle of your lives has only just begun.

A myriad of new challenges and options are on your horizons. It is now time for you to show the world the values, the brainpower and the sense of responsibility inculcated in you by your alma mater”.