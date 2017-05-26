Baligh acclaims KP being Ist province adopting all education standards

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The 10th Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) concluded here Thursday with a joint statement presented by the Federal Education Minister Baligh Ur Rehman at a press conference here. Talking to the media, the Federal Minister Balig Ur Rehman said that IPEM Conferences are ongoing since 2012 and so far ten conferences have been conducted in Islamabad, Peshawar, Balochistan, Gilgit- Baltistan.

He appreciated the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and Elementary & Secondary Education Department for successfully organizing the conference in Peshawar. ‘We have devised minimum education standards in seven areas and I appreciate and congratulate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the first province for being the first province for adopting all education standards’ Federal Minister Baligh-ur-Rehman remarked at the press conference ‘Education is a way forward and leads to prosperity of a nation.

I am extremely happy to see all units of federation taking active part in the conference for ensuring joint commitments. Together we will improve quality of education in our country. The out of school children in 2012 were more than 260 million but without joint efforts now the numbers have dropped to 226 million, which shows overall improvement made by all units of the federation.

It’s the responsibility of federal government to play coordination and provide a platform for experience sharing from each other. We are committed to achieve all SDGs by 2030 and have also decided to conduct assessment through international firms. All provinces have agreed to work on non-formal education and improve adult literacy rates’ he added.

Talking to the media, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary & Secondary Education Minister Muhammad Atif Khan said that IPEMC is a sensitive matter, the federal government should not interfere in provincial matters however IPEMC is an ideal forum for experience sharing, direction setting and broader outlines which are discussed at this forum.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Thursday said there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan but there is a need that they energies should be used positively.

Addressing the 10th Inter Provincial Education Minister Conference here, he said that all provinces should work together and pay special attention for increasing the literacy rate to 100 percent.