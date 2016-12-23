Baldia factory fire was arson attack: Forensic expert

Lahore

Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Dr Ashraf Tahir on Thursday said that Baldia factory fire was an arson attack. Addressing a press conference, he said, “The government has been informed that the Baldia factory fire was a clear case of arson and not an accidental blaze.”

Dr Tahir elaborating his words said, “In arson, an accelerant like kerosene oil or petrol is used to start a fire.” He said, “Finding traces of an accelerant has proved that the fire was started on purpose and was not an accident.”

“We have identified this incident as arson for the government,” he added. The fire in September 2012 in a garment factory in Karachi’s Baldia Town killed around 250 factory workers.

The forensic expert further said that Punjab Forensic Science Agency maintains DNA database and now the DNA of the prisoners will be taken on their release from a prison. He said around 63 pct convicted criminals commit crimes again.

He said the automated fingerprints identification system will be launched soon, for which the government grant has been approved.—NNI