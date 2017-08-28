Balanced development strategy yields positive results: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that balanced development strategy of Punjab government has yielded positive results and resources of billions of rupees have been spent for the development of backward and less developed areas. He said that special attention has been paid to the development of South Punjab and added that Mobile Health Units, Danish Schools, modern hospitals and other academic institutions have been established in South Punjab.

He said that Government Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh equipped with latest health facilities is providing modern treatment to the people of the area. Ten percent more funds proportionate to populace have been provided for the development of South Punjab, he added. The Chief Minister further said that sisters and brethren living in South Punjab are very dear to him and the government of PML (N) has not allowed any shortage of resources to give right to the people of South Punjab. He said that mega projects have been completed for the progress and prosperity of people there while projects worth billions of rupees are underway.

Today we witness South Punjab at par with Central and North Punjab in the journey of development, he added. Shehbaz Sharif said that nothing was done for the progress of south Punjab except lip service whereas we have taken practical measures for the development of the area and he is personally monitoring the progress of ongoing projects in the region.