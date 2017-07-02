Balance your life..!

IT was a call from the past. “John?” I asked surprised, “Yeah, I’m down from Canada Bob, what about lunch?” “Sure,” I said. We met and we talked and as we conversed I remembered another conversation years ago, when he had called, “Bob how about lunch?” he had asked. “I’m busy,” I’d replied. “Don’t be,” he had said and he had persuaded me to meet. We had had a lovely afternoon and after the meal, he had said, “Can I tell you a story Bob”.

“A long time ago, there was an Emperor who told his horseman that if he could ride on his horse and cover as much land area as he likes, then the Emperor would give him the area of land he has covered.”

“Sure enough, the horseman quickly jumped onto his horse and rode as fast as possible to cover as much land area as he could. He kept on riding and riding, whipping the horse to go as fast as possible. When he was hungry or tired, he did not stop because he wanted to cover as much area as possible.

Came to a point when he had covered a substantial area and he was exhausted and was dying. Then he asked himself, “Why did I push myself so hard to cover so much land area? Now I am dying and I only need a very small area to bury myself.”

“The point, I’m trying to make,” said John, “is that the story is similar with the journey of our Life. We push very hard every day to make more money, to gain power and recognition. We neglect our health, time with our family and to appreciate the surrounding beauty and the hobbies we love. One day when we look back, we will realize that we don’t really need that much, but then we cannot turn back time for what we have missed.”

I grinned and looked at my friend, “I thoroughly enjoyed lunch with you,” I said, “and I’m going to see that I’ll never be too busy not to enjoy life!” I realized that day that life is not about making money, acquiring power or recognition. Life is definitely not only about work! Work is only necessary to keep us living so as to enjoy the beauty and pleasures of life. Life is a balance of work and play, family, personal time and also spiritual time. You have to decide how you want to balance your life.

Define your priorities, realize what you are able to compromise but always let some of your decisions be based on your instincts. Happiness is the meaning and the purpose of life, the whole aim of human existence.

So, take it easy, do what you want to do and appreciate the things around you. Life is fragile, Life is short. Do not take life for granted. Live a balanced lifestyle and enjoy life fully..! I smiled as I sat with John again. Life had changed a lot for me since that lunch so long ago..!

—Email: bobsbanter@gmail.com

