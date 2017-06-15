What bakery items contain?

During ongoing holy month of fasting and even otherwise, people consume a lot of bakery made items daily without realizing and knowing as to what these contained. Eggs form essential part of most baked items and even at the breakfast in almost every household, but do we know whether the eggs are healthy, hygienic and fit for human consumption? In all fairness, Punjab Food Authority is doing lot of good service by ensuring provision of healthy, hygienic and fit for human consumption food items by raiding manufacturers and suppliers’ outlets and ensuring these eatables are manufactured in good, neat, clean and healthy atmosphere.

Reports about Food Authority raid on only egg power manufacturing unit in Punjab at Manga Mandi the other day must have sent alarm among the people who along with their children consume eggs and baked items as well containing eggs as essential component. In the raid, headed by no less an official but Director General of Punjab Food Authority himself, as many as over 1.1 million rotten eggs were destroyed and the unit sealed. The factory was raided and sealed some days back but the management continued full time work within the sealed premises. On this, the reports said, a team headed by the authority chief conducted another raid and found work was in full progress in extremely unhygienic conditions and during inspection large quantity of eggs were found to be rotten, which were semi-hatched with alive chicks and were also be converted into powder.

The factory approximately used about one lakh eggs per day changing these into liquid egg products and egg power mean for domestic market with most of the clients being biscuit and other bakery manufacturers. This surely is a big achievement of the Authority which is ruthlessly conducting raids all around to ensure the people are not provided adulterated food items, rotten fruit, milk and the locations in which food items are manufactured are as per hygienic conditions.

While the Authority is continuing its quite good and commendable job, the people at large in the interest of their as well as their children health are advised to keep themselves updated with the raids being conducted by the Authority almost every day in Lahore and elsewhere in the province to know as to what they are consuming and whether the products are fit for human consumption at al or not.

MEEM ZAY RIFAT

Lahore

