Bajwa’s rejoinder to opposition

CHIEF Census Commissioner Asif Bajwa, who meticulously planned and executed the long-delayed 6th Population and Housing Census, on Tuesday, came out with a logical rejoinder to objections being raised by some opposition parties especially those from Sindh that the head count was flawed or deliberately distorted. He told Senate Committee on Privatisation and Statistics that every individual was counted, their identity cards were crossed checked by NADRA and that the census record of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and Pakistan Army was similar and there was no discrepancy. Main objections being raised by some parties are that why population of Sindh and Karachi has not been shown as per their wild estimation and why population growth rate for Lahore was more than Karachi. Bajwa said that the reason there was not much difference in the population of Karachi and Lahore was that the government had declared the entire Lahore district as urban, while two districts in Karachi were still classified as rural. Apart from the argument advanced by the Chief Census Commissioner, it is also to be noted that Karachi saw reverse migration during the last two decades due to worsening security situation as life and property of those who settled in the mega city were threatened. Similar reverse migration was also witnessed in interior Sindh from where majority of settlers from Punjab and other areas have returned to their ancestral places. It is also a fact that most of those who came to Karachi from other areas of the country have got themselves registered at the places of their original domicile, a trend we also witnessed in urban Islamabad, the population of which has gone down in the Census. Bajwa also dismissed the objections over the transgender community’s census, saying that only those who had declared themselves as transgender were included in the category and that no one was counted as transgender based on their appearance. His explanation shows that the objections being raised by parties from Sindh and Karachi were frivolous and politically motivated and carry no weight. They should, therefore, avoid triggering controversies around sensitive national issues just on the basis of their personal wishes and community/parochial interests.

Related