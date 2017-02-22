Bajwa’s morale

boosting statement

AS both Eastern and Western borders of the country are witnessing tension, mainly due to state sponsored terrorism by India, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has taken upon himself to boost not only morale of his troops, who are defending the motherland on both fronts, but also people of Pakistan that are facing the onslaught of terrorist activities harboured by Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies.

The Chief of Army Staff visited Line of Control where he had a message to deliver to his men and Kashmiris. While directing troops to respond effectively to unprovoked ceasefire violations by India, he said it is duty of Pakistan Army to defend people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir against all forms of Indian aggression. It is not strange that India is active on both fronts and the objective, as pointed out by Gen Bajwa, is to divert attention from its atrocities against people of Occupied Kashmir and dilute Pakistan’s response against terrorism and militancy. The world community should take notice of India’s duplicity as, on the one hand, it has unleashed a reign of terror against Kashmiris and on the other hand, it is not only hurling threats of aggression against Pakistan but also indulging in unprovoked firing on the LoC and Working Boundary. Pakistan needs single-minded focus on its fight against terror, which has entered into a crucial phase but India, instead of cooperation, is compounding difficulties of Pakistan. Anyhow, Gen Bajwa has done well by exposing real face of India highlighting its nefarious designs as revealed by RAW agent Kulbhushan Yadev. There is huge evidence of Indian involvement in Pakistan’s internal affairs but regrettably our Missions abroad are not doing enough to sensitise the world community about India’s black deeds.