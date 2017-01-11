Bajwa’s call for joint security mechanism

CHIEF of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasised the need for a bilateral border security mechanism between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The suggestion came when he took General John W Nicholson, Commander Resolute Support Mission and US forces in Afghanistan, to Miranshah on Monday and the visitor acknowledged the requirement of bilateral border security coordination.

In the first place, visit of the US Commander to North Waziristan has its own importance and significance as it comes in the backdrop of a propaganda campaign being unleashed by some vested interests that Pakistan was not doing enough and that there was discrimination among different militant groups. Pakistan has been rejecting these malicious accusations and telling to the international community that the on-going operation Zarb-i-Azb is against all militants and terrorist groups. Similarly, in almost all citations, North Waziristan is referred to as the most dangerous region in the world and therefore, visit of the American commander and his delegation must have afforded an opportunity to have firsthand information about achievements of Pakistan Army, the present state of affairs and what is more in store. The visit itself has conveyed an impression that let alone other parts of the country, normalcy has returned even to North Waziristan. As for proposal of Army Chief, this is most appropriate option to remove misgivings and to take the ongoing campaign against terror to its logical conclusion. On the one hand, those on the other side of Durand Line are complaining of cross border movement while Pakistan too has legitimate concerns about terrorists who have crossed over to Afghanistan and are mounting frequent attacks on this side of the border region. Pakistan had even proposed, in the past, barbing of the Durand Line but this proposition has not found favour with Kabul and Washington. We hope practical steps would be taken on the latest offer of General Bajwa.

