Bajwa: Will defeat threats, irrespective of ‘front’

Indian misadventures to get befitting reply, pledge Pak troops

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the troops deployed along the Line of Control on Saturday where they assured him that no Indian misadventure shall go without a befitting response.

The Army Chief was given detailed briefing about the ongoing operations, the Indian ceasefire violations and the Pakistani soldiers’ response to them, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

While interacting with the troops, the COAS appreciated their state of operational readiness, exemplary high morale and motivation for the fulfillment of their assigned mission.

He made these remarks while visiting Pakistan Army’s forward positions along the Line of Control in the Muzaffarabad Sector.

He was also informed about the ongoing communication infrastructure development by the Frontier Works Organisation.

The COAS lauded the work saying that the army would continue playing its role in nation-building projects.

The COAS said: “We are aware of the defence and security challenges being faced by the country and we are capable of defeating all threats, irrespective of the ‘front’.”

He also praised the Kashmiris fighting the Indian occupation and oppression for their right to self-determination.

He reiterated that Pakistan will continue its support for the right to self determination for “our Kashmiri brothers” in India-held Kashmir.

He also lauded the Kashmiri people on both sides of the LoC for their determination against Indian brutalities.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, Commander Rawalpindi Corps, DG FWO and GOC Murree accompanied the COAS during the visit.

Earlier on Thursday, Gen Bajwa’s counterpart in India, Gen Bipin Rawat, had claimed that the “Indian Army is fully ready for a two-and-a-half-front war”.

The Army chief was also briefed on the ongoing communication infrastructure development in the area by Frontier Works Organisation.