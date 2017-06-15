Bajwa warns against violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity

Drone hits affecting war on terror

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Taking strong exception to continuous violation of the Pakistan’s territorial integrity by the Americans whose’ drone strikes go on in our tribal belt unabated, the Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said unilateral actions like drone strikes were highly counter-productive and against spirit of ongoing cooperation and intelligence sharing being diligently undertaken by Pakistan. He observed the same was also bearing negative impact on the ongoing war on terror.

“Pakistan Army itself is quite capable of taking effective measure if actionable intelligence is shared”, the Army chief stressed while speaking during his visit to Corps Headquarters Peshawar.

The Chief of Army staff declared that Pakistan considers Afghanistan as a brotherly neighbour and “terrorists are our common enemy”. He, however, said the threat required a trust based coordinated response rather than blame game or unwarranted skirmishes..

The army chief reiterated his desire for the early mainstreaming of the FATA through reforms. “Our focus now is to transform our operational achievements in FATA into enduring peace and stability for which early mainstreaming of FATA through reforms is essential and Pakistan Army fully supports all efforts towards that end”, he said.

General Bajwa said our brave tribal brothers, through their support, cooperation and resolve, have enabled its security forces to succeed during the operations and now it is time for them to live a fear free and quality social life as citizens of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Army shall continue its efforts to consolidate gains achieved thus far and stated that army stands with all other institutions to get Pakistan rid of menaces retarding its progress and prosperity.

At the Corps Headquarters Peshawar, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was given detailed briefing on situation along Pak-Afghan border, ongoing and future operations, progress on development works as well as the return of TDPs to their homes.