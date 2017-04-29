Bajwa pledges to clean country from all fasaadis

Rawalpindi

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the war against terrorism is continuing and the country will be cleansed of all fasadis with the help of our great nation.

He was talking to jawaans and officers of Pak Army during his visit to Gujranwala and Pasrur cantonments on Friday.

According to a ISPR press statement Friday, the COAS was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness of Gujranwala corps, progress on operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and Census. COAS also addressed officers of Gujranwala Garrison.

“Our fight against terrorism is continuing and with the support of our great nation we shall cleanse our country of Fasaadis of all hue and colour, insha Allah,” the COAS reaffirmed.

Earlier on arrival at Gujranwala , COAS was received by Lieutenant General Ikram ul Haque, Corps Commander Gujranwala. —NNI