Bajwa calls for collective efforts to curb terrorism

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Calling for collective efforts to curb the menace terrorism, the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday declared the Pakistan Army has vast experience of counter terrorism operations as well as modern training facilities.

The COAS gave these remarks during his visit to the Special Services Group (SSG) training area at Terbela to witness completion of eight weeks long Counter Terrorism Training of Nigerian Special Forces Battalion by Pak Army SSG team. The Nigerian contingent comprised of 440 trainees including 26 officers.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated standard of training imparted and the results attained by the trainee contingent. “Terrorism is a menace that requires a collective response, Pakistan Army has vast experience of Counter Terrorism Operations as well as modern training facilities and we are happy to play a part in enabling Counter Terrorism response of multiple friendly countries.

Inspector General Training & Evaluation Lt Gen Hidayat ur Rehman, Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt Gen Nadeem Raza, GOC SSG and Acting Nigerian High Commissioner, Mr Salisu Murtala Isa were also present on the occasion.