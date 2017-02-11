Bajaur blast leaves child dead, 4 injured

Tariq Saeed

Peshwar

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast targeting a van mostly carrying children in Bajaur agency Friday morning left a minor killed and five others seriously injured. Those wounded include four children.

Reposts reaching her said a van carrying the family of a local contractor was hit by a remote controlled explosive device planted at the road side wounding six people and badly damaging the vehicle.

The injured were rushed District Headquarters Hospital Timergara for treatment where the doctors pronounced a minor recognized as Sudais s/o Murad dead while others were admitted for treatment.

“A minor was killed and five others including four kids sustained serious injuries was in a bomb explosion carried with the help of IED targeting a van that carrying mostly children and other family member of a local contractor Nasir in Arang area of Tehsil Utman Khel of Bajaur Agency here on Friday morning, Political Authorities of Bajaur agency said.

The injured children were identified as, Ibrahim son of Sher Khan, Rahim ud Din son of Taza Gul, Adeel son of Rauf and Rauf son of Nasir.

It could not be ascertained if the target of the IED was specifically the van or it was planted to target the security force as the terrorists mostly do.

While the security forces and political administration officials have cordoned off the area, the forces are also reported to have kicked off search operation against the miscreants.