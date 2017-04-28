Bahria Town to beautify Nawabshah

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

Bahria Town administration has voluntarily taken up the task cleanliness, beautification, repair and maintenance of the roads and in this regard Bahria Town Karachi Administrator Commander (R) Zulfiqar said that Bahria Town would work to clean city, maintain parks, repair roads, plant tress and construct green belts.

He said that dates trees would be planted on Sakrand Road while parks would developed on both sides of Gajrah Wah canal dividing city into two. He said that beautiful monuments would be constructed at different locations of the city while existing parks would also be improved.