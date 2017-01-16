Bahrain Naval Chief lauds PN’s role in maintaining peace

Observer Report

Islamabad

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah is on an official visit to Bahrain. During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Sheikh Khalifa Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

During the meeting, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah dilated upon matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration. The Admiral highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism including participation in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations as well as Command of multinational Task Forces 150 and 151.

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Sheikh Khalifa Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa highly appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region and extending cooperation to Royal Bahrain Navy in diverse fields.