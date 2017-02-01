Bahrain FM’s visit to upgrade bilateral ties: Javed Malik

Observer Report

Bahrain

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain, Javed Malik has said that, Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa’s visit to Pakistan would be instrumental in upgrading the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain. While highlighting the details of the visit, Javed Malik said that “Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid Al Khalifa will visit Pakistan between 5-7th February and will be accompanied by a high level government delegation which would also include members of the Bahraini royal family.

Both sides will hold formal delegation level talks aimed at ageing a framework of cooperation in all fields. Ambassador Javed Malik further added that the “ Since my appointment as the Ambassador of Pakistan in the Kingdom of Bahrain, it has remained my sincere effort to to upgrade, enhance and expand the bilateral relations between both countries in line with the directives of the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

We have been successful in upgrading our diplomatic engagement, and with the tremendous support of the Foreign Ministries of both countries are now holding the First Joint Ministerial Commission on 6th February 2017. The Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmad Al Khalifa will lead the meeting from Bahraini side, while Advisor Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz will lead the Pakistani side.

Earlier this week Ambassador Javed Malik met with the Bahraini Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid Al Khalifa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bahrain to give final touches to the visit in order to make it meaningful and productive. The Ambassador Javed Malik also confirmed that in addition to his meetings with Mr. Sartaj Aziz and SAPM Tariq Fatemi, the Foreign Minister of Bahrain would also pay a courtesy on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to convey the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Speaking after the meeting, Ambassador Javed Malik said that, The First Joint Ministerial Commission will agree a comprehensive framework aimed at expanding the diplomatic, economic, trade, defense and cultural ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain and several MOUs will also be signed between both countries.

He said that Pakistan values its ties with Bahrain and other brother GCC countries, and since Bahrain currently holds the presidency of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), therefore Shaikh Khalid’s visit would also be vital in consolidating and upgrading Pakistan’s ties with GCC states.