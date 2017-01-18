Bahrain Commander acknowledges Pakistan cooperation to Royal Bahrain Naval Force

US NAVCENT, Vice Admiral appreciates PN professionalism

Islamabad

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zakaullah, currently on an official visit to Bahrain, met with military leadership of the host country besides Commander US Naval Central Command (NAVCET).

According to Pakistan Navy Media Directorate here on Tuesday, the Naval chief separately called on Commander-in-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces, Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guards, Lt Gen Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief of Staff Bahrain Defence Forces, Lt Gen Thiyab Bin Saqer Al Noami and Commander Bahrain Coast Guards, Staff Brig Gen Alaa Abdullah Siyadi.

During the meetings with Bahraini dignitaries, matters of mutual interest including defence and security collaboration were discussed.

He highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism in general and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maintaining regional peace and security in particular.

The dignitaries acknowledged warm and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, based on strong foundations and historical ties and lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and extending cooperation in diverse fields to Royal Bahrain Naval Force.

In a separate visit, the admiral also called on Commander US NAVCENT, Vice Admiral Kevin M Donegan. Upon his arrival at US NAVCENT Headquarters, he was warmly received by Admiral Kevin M Donegan.

During the meeting, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah dilated upon matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration and security environment in Indian Ocean Region.

Commander US NAVCENT highly appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Navy personnel and active role being played for maritime security and stability in the region.

He said the near permanent presence of Pakistan Navy units in the Area of Responsibility (AOR) had greatly helped in shaping a secure environment for freedom of navigation in the region.—APP