Bahawalpur Heroes receive awards

Bahawalpur

District Administration Bahawalpur organized a ceremony to give away Shan-e-Bahawalpur award 2016 to recognize the services of the local heroes of Bahawalpur district.

The ceremony was held at Islamia University Bahawalpur Baghdad-ul-Jadeed campus. During the ceremony Minister of State for Higher Education and Interior Engineer Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, Senator Saud Majeed, MNA Begum Perveen Masood Bhatti, MPAs Fouzia Ayub Qureshi, Afzal Gill, Hasina Naz, Khalid Mahmood Waran,Khalid Mahmood Jajja, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Saqib Zafar, DCO Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtasham Anwar Mahar, RPO Bahawalpur Muhammad Idrees and others gave away Shan-e-Bahawalpur awards 2016 to the prominent personalities who excelled in the various fields of human endeavor.

Shan-e-Bahawalpur award 2016 had 5 categories which included Hilal-e-Bahawalpur Award, Tamgha-e-Bahawalpur Award, Sitara-e-Bahawalpur Award,Nishan-e-Farid Award and Nishan-e-Bahawalpur Award.

Hilal-e-Bahawalpur Award was awarded to first ever fighter pilot of Pakistan Ayesha Farooq, former Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice (R) Mian Allah Nawaz, orthopedic surgeon Professor Dr. Tehseen Cheema, Eye Surgeon Professor Dr. Ejaz Latif Chaudhry, prominent columnist and writer Bushra Rehman,Professor of Chemistry Professor Dr. Faiz-ul-Hassan Naseem and curator of Royal graveyard of Derawer Fort Allah Jawaya.—APP