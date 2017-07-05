Badin district council okays Rs 1.9b schemes

Staff Reporter

Badin

Rs 1.9 billion schemes of district council after approval, were being started in more than 158 villages of different union councils of district Badin. Despite shortage of the funds, all necessary schemes were approved addressing the discontent and distress of the common masses of the district. These views were expressed by Ali Asghar Halipoto, Chairman, district council Badin while addressing the general session of the district council on Tuesday at district council hall Badin.

Addressing the members he told that he has issued his directives to all chairmen of towns to take necessary steps to provide the clean drinking water the people of the district Badin and maintenance of the drainage the system. Facing any untoward situation of the fire incidents, he ensured the members for his continue efforts to provide the fire brigade vehicles to the union council administration.

He maintained that for reducing the cases of the malaria in the district, he would try his best to provide the malaria spray machines to the councils.

Adding he ensured that Reverse Osmosis Plants will be installed in different union councils of the coastal belt aiming to provide the filtered and clean water to the common masses of the district adding he added that hand pumps of 4 million also be provided to the chairmen of the different union councils of district Badin.

He said that different schemes of the roads were also being considered to connect the villages and towns for easy access adding he said that health facilities also will be provided to the people of Badin.