Baby deaths soar in Venezuela crisis

Caracas

Thousands of babies died in Venezuela last year, new official data show, highlighting the tragic impact of the country’s economic crisis as political tension heightened with deadly street clashes Wednesday.

The health ministry said deaths of infants under the age of one soared by 30 percent in 2016, a year when hospitals and protesters complained of severe shortages of medical supplies.

Deaths of mothers linked to childbirth soared by two-thirds meanwhile, according to the data published by the ministry—the latest such figures since 2015.

It said 11,466 babies died in 2016, up from 8,812 the year before. The report gave no comparative rate in relation to the number of births.—APP