Babar Cruise Missile

Shaiza Javaid Rana

Islamabad

Babur is the first land attack cruise missile and the first submarine-launched cruise missile to be developed, manufactured and operationalized by Pakistan. It is a medium range subsonic cruise missile and it could be either conventional or nuclear. When first developed in 2005 it had a range of 500km and was capable of carrying a nuke. It was upgraded in 2007 with a range of 700km and later in 2012 was upgraded with stealth capabilities which could carry both nuclear and conventional warheads. Pakistan conducted a successful launch of an enhanced version of the Babur-2 missile on December 14, 2016 and it can be deployed against both land and sea targets. On January 9, 2017, Pakistan conducted a successful launch of the Babur-3 missile which was test-fired from an underwater, mobile platform from an undisclosed location in the Indian Ocean and hit its target with precise accuracy. With a nuclear submarine in the Pak Navy, the balance of power in the region is maintained. Pakistan has developed this cruise missile in response of India’s plan of making Ballistic Missile attack shield which is yet to be made but Pakistan has already made its alternate and is now ahead of India in missile technology. Congratulations!