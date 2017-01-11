Babar Azam’s knock destroys Cricket Australia XI

Brisbane

Pakistan right-hand batsman Babar Azam played a match-winning innings in Brisbane on Tuesday to help his side win by a margin of 196 runs against Cricket Australia XI in a tour match prior to the five-match ODI series.

In the 50-over match at the Allan Border Field, Pakistanis posted a total of 334-7, courtesy Babar’s 113-ball knock of 98, which included 12 fours. Other batsmen who shined in the encounter were opener Sharjeel Khan (62), all-rounder Shoaib Malik (49), and middle-order batsman Umar Akmal (54).

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia XI bowlers Henry Thornton and Cameron Green were able to claim three wickets apiece.

However, faced with a towering target of 335, the hosts capitulated in the 36.2 overs, scoring only 138 runs despite the heroics of wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis, who scored 70 off 64 balls.

Pacer Hasan Ali was the pick of the bowlers from the visitors, claiming three wickets in 6.2 overs, whereas Shoaib and all-rounder Imad Wasim received two scalps each. Additionally, left-armer Rahat Ali and spinner Mohammad Nawaz, alongside captain Azhar Ali, claimed one wicket apiece.

The first match of the ODI series starts from Friday in Brisbane.—Agencies