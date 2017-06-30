Babar Awan resigns from Senate seat

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former law minister Babar Awan officially resigned from Senate on Thursday, confirming that he had sent his resignation letter to Chairman Raza Rabbani by post.

“I am not Nehal Hashmi that I will back-track after resigning,” Awan said, speaking to media

He was referring to former PML-N leader Senator Hashmi, who had resigned from the Senate after a video surfaced showing him lashing out at “those investigating” Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family in relation to the Panamagate case.

Hashmi’s remarks were apparently made in reference to a Supreme Court-sanctioned investigation into the Sharif family’s business dealings abroad.

However, days after submitting his resignation letter, Hashmi withdrew his resignation after a meeting with Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani. He was, nonetheless, expelled from the PML-N. “Whenever the chairman calls me to confirm my resignation, I will present myself,” Awan said on Thursday.

Last week, the former PPP leader had announced his decision to join the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

“I left my ministry in pursuit of justice. Even leaving the Senate to join PTI was a challenge,” Awan had said at the time.

“If my agenda held firm then I would have remained in the Senate till 2018,” he had added. The PPP has been losing members to PTI in recent weeks, as former federal ministers Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nazar Muhammad Gondal, Imtiaz Safdar Warraich and Nawabzada Ghazanfar Gul bid adieu to their former parties. Groupings within the party and local political issues are said to be the reasons behind the desertions.