Babar Awan resigns from Senate membership

ISLAMABAD: Dr Babar Awan on Thursday tendered his resignation from Senate membership to the Chairman Raza Rabbani.

In the resignation, Babar Awan said, “I strongly hope that under your (Senate chairman) leadership the Upper House of Parliament will continue to protect the rights of weaker classes, backward areas, minorities and women.”

Earlier, Awan announced that he would be joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ending his two-decade-long connection with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

It is to be mentioned here that Babar Awan had served as minister for law and justice during the PPP tenure. However, he separated himself from the party due to differences with Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Originally Published by NNI