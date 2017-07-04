Babar Awan asked to verify resignation from Senate

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Senate Secretariat has issued notice to Senator Zaheer–ud-Din Babar Awan to appear before the Chairman Senate in his Chambers on Thursday to verify his resignation from the membership of the Senate, which was received in the office of the Chairman Senate on Friday, the 30th June. In the meantime, the Senate Secretariat has also announced that the Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani will have a round of consultations with the Provincial Chief Ministers this week. In a letter addressed to all Chief Ministers the Chairman Senate has proposed a roadmap to create a structured linkage between the Senate and its constituents i.e. the Provincial Assemblies, in order to ensure that the rights, privileges and provincial autonomy granted to the Provinces by the Constitution is adhered to and complied with. It is being proposed that the Senate of Pakistan will provide opportunity to the Provincial Chief Ministers to annually Address the Senate to voice grievances being faced by the federating units or any issue.