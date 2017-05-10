Bab-e-Dosti won’t be opened till Pak concerns removed: Sartaj

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Pakistan on Tuesday made it categorically clear that it will not reopen Bab-e-Dosti border with Afghanistan till Afghan government addressed Pakistan’s reservations.

The message was conveyed by Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz to Afghan Ambas-sador Omar Zakhilwal who called on him at the foreign office.

During the meeting, tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan were discussed in detail.

Afghan forces targeted innocent citizens during the Chaman firing incident, Aziz re-marked. The ambassador later conveyed Pakistan’s reservations to the Afghan government.

On Monday, Sartaj Aziz had condemned the Chaman incident and called it “unfortunate” while addressing a news conference at the Foreign Office.

He also remarked that Pakistan responded to the firing from across the border.

On May 5, at least 11 people were martyred and 46 injured when Afghan border forces opened fire on Frontier Corps Balochistan soldiers deployed for security of census team near the Chaman border.

The gate between Pakistan and Afghanistan on the Chaman border, Bab-e-Dosti was closed following firing from the Afghan border police.

In the retaliatory fire, more than 50 Afghan soldiers were killed and about 100 injured.

A team of Pakistani and Afghan officials conducted a joint geographical survey in Cha-man’s ‘controversial’ Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir villages and submitted a report to Kabul and Islamabad on Tuesday.

During a previous hotline contact, the Afghan Director General of Military Operations had admitted his side’s mistake in identifying the boundary in the area and acknowledged that the international border lies between the villages and not at a ditch, as perceived by them, Inter-Services Public Relations said.

Though there is high security alert, life Chaman is gradually coming back to routine after the cowardly attack of Afghan forces on Pakistan’s census team.

Educational institutions have opened after four days in Chaman, and migrant families have started to move back to their homes.

Bab-e-Dosti remained closed on the fifth day Tuesday. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) supply line, Afghan transit trade and pedestrian movement between Pakistan and Afghanistan, all are suspended.

The stoppage of NATO’s supply line and Afghan transit trade resulted in long queues of vehicles at the border.