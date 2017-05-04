Azmat to receive Award from Emperor of Japan

Staff Reporter

Mohammad Azmat Shigeyuki Ataka, the first Vice President of the Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association – Sindh and former Adviser to the Consul General of Japan will be awarded “The Order of the Sacred Treasure, Silver Rays” by the Emperor of Japan on May 11 at Tokyo.

Mr. Ataka, very popular among the people of Sindh was also awarded the “Pride of Performance” by the President of Pakistan in 2012 for his contribution to promoting friendship between Pakistan and Japan.

Talking to APP here Wednesday, he said the Government of Japan has officially announced conferment of Japan’ Emperor’s Award “The Order of the Sacred Treasure, Silver Rays” to him.

“I will be leaving for Tokyo to receive the award from the Emperor of Japan in a ceremony scheduled to be held on May 11,” said the man of Japanese origin who has adopted Pakistan as his second home and is well settled here for past more than 20 years.

Married to a Pakistani lady Asifa Ataka, a known florist and Ikebana expert, Mr. Ataka is well recognized for his efforts to strengthen social and cultural relationship between the two countries.