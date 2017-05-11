Azhar, Babar stabilise Pakistan

West Indies win toss, elect to field first in third Test

Roseau

It was, to borrow from a football cliché, a session of two halves at Windsor Park in Dominica, after West Indies won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat under heavily overcast conditions. Pakistan ended the session in a position of relative dominance, reaching 70 for one, a massive improvement on a first hour in which they mustered a mere 19 runs in 13 overs for the loss of Shan Masood.

The cloudy weather resembled much of the first Test, and Azhar Ali and Masood, replacing the ill Ahmed Shehzad, started tentatively against the late swing of Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph. As the pair pounded away at the Pakistan side they had skittled for 81 less than a week earlier, the scoring rate wasn’t of as much importance as the wickets column.

With the bowlers on top, it was surprising to see Holder introduce part-time offspinner Roston Chase into the attack as early as the ninth over. What was even more unexpected was the prodigious turn and bounce Chase extracted, beating the left-handed Masood’s bat almost every ball. Masood’s eventual dismissal was entirely in keeping with the events leading up to it, as he finally edged an offbreak that carried low to Jason Holder at second slip.

The run rate picked up sharply after the drinks interval, with Chase, who didn’t concede a run in his first three overs, lofted for two sixes off consecutive overs by Azhar. With the left-hand batsman gone, Chase found himself unable to take advantage of the footmarks created by the fast bowlers, and his potency rapidly decreased.

Azhar and Babar Azam looked like they were batting on a different surface to the one the first hour had been played out on, looking confident and assured in their shot-making during a partnership that changed the complexion of the first session. They were quick to punish the fast bowlers whenever they missed their length, and while Holder and Gabriel were immaculate in their discipline, Joseph’s line did waver a number of times, a fact reflected in his economy rate of nearly four. By the time lunch was called, the tables had been turned almost completely, with the West Indies on the defensive as Pakistan tried to stamp their authority on a session they might have been dreading by the drinks break.

Hasan Ali makes his Test debut in place of leg-spinner Shadab Khan. Shan Masood replaces Ahmed Shehzad.

West Indies are in pursuit of a first Test series success in five years against a team ranked higher and will seek to achieve the feat in Wednesday´s decisive third and final Test at Windsor Park.

But despite being routed for 81 on the final day of the second Test in Barbados, Pakistan are still in with a chance of pulling off their first-ever Test series triumph in the Caribbean.

“It´s a special game for us because we have a chance to make history,” said Misbah, focusing instead on the importance of the result for the team.

Still, the fact that both himself and Younis will be retiring from international cricket after the match is a reality that could not be avoided.

“It gives us additional motivation and I hope it´s the same for the team as well,” he explained. “Sometimes the emotion will come in when you have an occasion like this but it´s important for us to just focus on our jobs and score runs for the team.”

After scoring 58 to become the first Pakistani to go past 10,000 Test runs in the first innings of the series in Jamaica, Younis has tallied just 11 runs in the next three innings.

In contrast, Misbah was unbeaten on 99 in setting up the first Test win before falling for 99 in the first innings of the second Test, a disappointment he was quick to put in perspective.

“Ninety-nine is far better than zero, which is what I got in the second innings,” he noted. “If we perform up to our potential we can beat any side.—AFP