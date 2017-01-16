Azerbaijani soldier killed by Armenian gunfire

Baku

An Azerbaijani soldier has been killed in a border clash with Armenian forces, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Sunday.

According to a statement by the ministry, Azerbaijani soldier Fikret Besirov has been killed when Armenian forces opened fire.

No details were given in the statement on where the incident took place, and when Besirov has been killed. The statement said that Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov would present “Military Service Medal” of third degree to Besirov.

There have been recurring clashes in the Upper Karabakh region, which pro-Armenian militia occupied in 1993. In April, 2016, according to the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, more than 270 military personnel lost their lives in the worst breach of a 1994 treaty between the sides.—Agencies