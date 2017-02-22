Azerbaijan President appoints wife as first VP

Baku

In what has perhaps never been witnessed before in history, the President of Azerbaijan appointed his wife as his first Vice President, on Wednesday.

According to details, the leader of the ex-Soviet nation—Ilham Aliyev, 55 named his wife Mehriban, 52, as the country’s new Vice President. Though the role of the Vice President has not been described, it is expected that in her new capacity, Mehriban will oversee the working of the cabinet. The position of the Vice President was created after a constitutional referendum took place last September.