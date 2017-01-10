Azaz wins PSO sponsored Lowari Snow Jeep Rally

Gul Hamad Farooqi

Chitral

To promote tourism in the terrain ‘second Lowari snow jeep rally’ concluded at snow bound Lawri top road in which drivers exhibited their skills in Lowari Pass.

Syed Azaz Shah of the Islamabad 4×4 Jeep Club won the First position, Taimur Ali of the Frontier 4×4 Jeep Club Peshawar became runner-up in the competition. Shahzada Raza ul Mulk of Chitral 4×4 Jeep Club won third position in the competition.

The country’s leading oil marketing company Pakistan State Oil (PSO), in continuation of its support for motor sports and efforts to promote peace in the country, sponsored yet another thrilling motor sports event ‘PSO Lowari Snow Jeep Rally 2017’ at Lowari Top, Upper Dir, held on January 8, 2017.

The Jeep Rally, introduced last year by Pakistan Army, attracted thousands of national and international motor sports enthusiasts to experience the fun extravaganza.

The Jeep Rally, which is an initiative of Pakistan Army to promote a healthy sporting environment in the country and portray Pakistan’s positive image locally and internationally, is proudly supported by PSO.

The event was aimed at providing superior entertainment to thousands of sports fans besides disseminating a strong message of peace which has been restored after the successful conclusion of ‘Operation Zarb-e-Azb’.

Operation commander Amir Yaseen Rao, Provincial Senior Minister Inayatullah and MNA Tariqullah were also present on the occasion. Set in the snow-laden and picturesque Upper Dir area, the event was attended by senior civil and military hierarchy, PSO officials and swathes of motor sports enthusiasts from all over the country and abroad.

PSO brought in its premium heavy duty lubricant Diesel Engine Oil (DEO) to power the jeeps participating in the rally and also distributed cans of the same at the event.

DEO is synonymous with high performance, protection and superior quality, and helps transform the overall driving experience. Broadening the scope of the rally to cater to the interests of the cross sections of extreme sports fans, the event also included multiple exciting sports on the sides of the main rally that included Motorbike Rally, Paragliding, Jeep/Motorbike Stunts and Skeet Shooting where expert sportsmen sent fans into exhilaration with their enviable skills.

Various Scientific, Cultural and Educational stalls besides a majestic PSO stall were also set up at the venue which attracted a large crowd. Cultural dances to enchanting mountain tunes also added to the overall splendor of the event.

‘PSO Lowari Snow Jeep Rally 2017’ will go a long way in reviving trade and tourism by pioneering efforts to revitalize the socio-economic outlook of the region. The success of the event is also testament to the fact that the scenic valleys in Northern Pakistan have the potential to re-emerge as a key tourism destination in the world.